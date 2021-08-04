The Coalition’s love-hate relationship with the not-for-profit sector continues.

Love for religious charities, of course, and appropriately minded “research and advocacy” groups like the opaquely funded Institute of Public Affairs.

Hate for GetUp! and the ever-proliferating environmental and social justice organisations that argue for such tedious notions as the continued existence of the planet, the equal human dignity of asylum seekers and Indigenous people, and that 10-year-olds are incapable of forming criminal intent.