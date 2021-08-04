At some point, even under the optimistic scenario offered by the Doherty Institute and released by the government yesterday, Australian governments will decide to allow tens of thousands of cases of COVID and a surge in the number of deaths from it as the level of vaccination reaches a point where it starts reopening the economy.

That's dramatically at odds with the current position of all governments -- which took more than a year to reach -- that even a tiny number of cases is good cause for a sharp lockdown. The policy goal is to reach a state where COVID is treated like influenza, not the society-stopping pandemic we've been told it is for 18 months.

Achieving this transition in perception without causing some fairly spectacular whiplash in the electorate -- particularly if gloomier scenarios of tens of thousands of deaths turn out to be correct -- will be quite a feat of leadership.