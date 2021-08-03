Palmer gives a handout Is there any more vivid and depressing illustration of the state of modern media than the ad on the front page of The Sydney Morning Herald this morning? Clive Palmer, whose long-running campaign against reality has filled the coffers of advertising departments in all the major newspapers -- even those who dedicate every other issue to portraying him as a prize tool -- has added another frame to this shitshow reel, shifting listlessly from vaccine scepticism to lockdown protest.

Palmer has pumped hundreds of thousands of dollars into Nine and News Corp over recent years. But putting anti-lockdown hysteria on the front page while New South Wales is ravaged by a ruthless strain of COVID, and while anti-lockdown protests are already putting the state's health system at risk really raises the question: is there anything they wouldn't print for the right price?

That was then, this is now, this is still now Queensland has the highest rate of vaccine hesitancy in the country. Let's check in with the messaging from its chief health officer Dr Jeannette Young on the AstraZeneca vaccine, to see how she's working to put that right: