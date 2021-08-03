Shifting from a state (Victoria) which had two new COVID-19 cases yesterday to a country (the UK) which had 24,470, I’m naturally keen to keep an eye on my negative (I hope) or positive (I hope not) status.
Just like in Australia I could go out, join the queue, get to the front of the line, take an accurate PCR (polymerase chain reaction) test and in 24 or 48 hours get a result.
Or, here in London, I can stroll round to the town hall, pick up a free pack of seven “COVID-19 Self-Test (Rapid Antigen Test)” kits, test myself before breakfast, make my coffee and, by the time I’ve finished, have a result. The bar by the C means I’m OK, a bar by the T would mean I was in trouble, and no bars would mean I did the test wrong.
OK it’s not as accurate as a “gold standard” PCR test, but it’s not bad. And has anyone ever said we can have too much testing? In the past week I’ve tested myself four times: negative, negative, negative, negative.
Unfortunately in Australia we can’t do rapid antigen self-testing. We’re prohibited from having the (Chinese made) test kits the NHS hands out for free.
We’re forbidden to access something which would help the COVID-19 fight; something which would save a lot of people a lot of time; something which would make a lot of us happier.
Of course, the decision to ban self-testing is made by the same government(s) which can’t manage vaccinations and can’t manage hotel quarantine. Did anybody mention “nanny state?”
The problem is false negatives – fine in a country with lots of covid (picking up some asymptotic positives is better than none), not fine if you are aiming for no community transmissions.
“… has anyone ever said we can have too much testing?”
Yes, often. Not in the context of this epidemic so much, but in general it is certain we can have too much testing. Unnecessary, excessive or superfluous medical tests cost resources and time, and when they produce false results have further damaging consequences. In extreme consequences unnecessary tests result in unnecessary procedures which cause serious injuries or deaths. Non-medical testing regimes taken to excess also have bad consequences.
Hasn’t done London much good
Why write about a test that doesn’t work and is inaccurate and also old tech. There is a new test where you rinse your mouth with a special chemical solution and the put the rinse into a jar – this is the being trialled now and the data shows it correspond to 98% same result as the PCR test .
“Special chemical” probably causes autism. We should check with Craig Kelly for his expert medical opinion before we go with that one…
The main reason they aren’t approved for use here is because they are not that useful. With a rough 50% sensitivity in asymptomatic carriers, it gives no-one any reassurance whatsoever. As a screening tool, may as well toss a coin. If symptomatic, then the sensitivity rises. But if you are symptomatic, why the hell are you leaving your home??? Even if it ain’t COVID – keep your freakin’ disease to yourself and stay put. No doubt much better testing is just around the corner …..
surely repeated low cost less intrusive testing will yield the same or better outcome than a single very unpleasant and costly PCR test even if the latter is somewhat more accurate. The experience of a very unpleasant PCR nose swab is a serious impediment to future compliance so we should look for practical alternatives.
No, your speculation would only be correct if the inaccuracy of the RAT was random. In that case, if the probablity of a false negative was, say, 50%, then for a number of tests x on one person the combined accuracy would be 0.5 ^x. So two tests would 75% accurate, three would be 87.5% and so on.
But it’s not like that. It is far more probable that whatever caused a false result the first time will have the same influence on subsequent tests; so there’s little or no improvement through repeating tests.
Correction – the combined accuracy would be (1 – 0.5 ^x)%