Ahead of the release of its June quarter and 2020-21 results on Friday morning, News Corp has revealed a huge US$1.15 billion (A$1.56 billion) deal that further downgrades its Australian newspaper and pay TV interests.

Instead of investing in its lagging Australian papers and Foxtel/Sky News, or its faltering UK masthead The Sun, the Murdoch clan’s second company is buying a major global oil and gas data reporting website called Oil Price Information Service (OPIS).

News Corp is paying cash and using up all that money it raised earlier in the year: US$1 billion in a capital raising, plus some of the US$1 billion or so in cash on hand. This is the third deal this year that News has made outside of print -- it paid US$349 million for the books and media business of publisher Houghton Mifflin Harcourt, and US$275 million for business news website Investors Business Daily, or IBD.