Labor leader Anthony Albanese wants Australians to be paid $300 to get vaccinated. So, naturally, government MPs have spent the morning media rounds telling Australians why it's a terrible idea.

“The evidence says it is unnecessary and unlikely to work,” Finance Minister Simon Birmingham told the ABC this morning. “Frankly it’s a little bit insulting to the millions of Australians who already did the right thing.”

But is the idea really that crazy? One problem is we’re not far enough into the global vaccine rollout to know with certainty what kind of incentives work or don’t to cut through the haze of hesitancy.