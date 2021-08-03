Political leaders have clung to the mantra of “following the health advice” right throughout the pandemic, with almost obsessive intensity. Chief health officers have been dragged out of obscurity to become media stars in their own right, almost used as human shields by politicians desperate to justify their decisions — whether to go hard and early in lockdowns, or, in what was until too recently the NSW and federal thinking, take their sweet time.
Any perceived failure to “follow the health advice” seems to be regarded by politicians as politically dangerous. One claim that’s had steady circulation on Twitter among progressives is that NSW is somehow unique among states and territories in making the health minister the final decision-maker about public health orders, rather than the chief medical officer — thus explaining why the NSW government foolishly declined to go into lockdown quickly.
Whether true or not, the thinking behind that is to elevate a bureaucrat, albeit one of considerable expertise in their field, above a democratically elected official in terms of decision-making — and that politicians can’t be trusted to make decisions in the public interest (though only, of course, if it’s politicians from the party you don’t support).
There is naturally a small but firm minority of anti-experts, who reject medical evidence and substitute their own gut feelings, condemn experts as hysterics, or participants in some sort of anti-freedom conspiracy — an approach that is as much about tribalism as it is about rationality. But as we’ve seen, these hardliners crop up in relation to any scientific issue.
But we already employ that deference to experts elsewhere in public policymaking on a more bipartisan basis. We don’t let politicians near monetary policy any more. In fact politicians don’t even comment on interest rates, let alone try to set them. We take regulation out of the hands of politicians in most cases and give the job to independent bodies. We don’t allow politicians any role in running the tax system, or deciding who gets prosecuted for non-national security matters.
In other areas, however, politicians brook no interference and bridle at the suggestion they should follow the experts. Global warming is one such issue: Scott Morrison, who ostentatiously parades his adherence to health expert advice — even scolding journalists who might suggest he does not — rejects and ignores the most basic science around climate change, and seeks to undermine international efforts to address the crisis.
It happens on a more venal level too — neither infrastructure bureaucrats nor experts at bodies like Infrastructure Australia are permitted to have any role in directing major infrastructure spending. As the car park rorts demonstrated, departmental advice on the efficient allocation of taxpayer funds is so unwanted the bureaucrats simply gave up trying to offer it. And if you suggest to politicians on either side that they give up the power to allocate things like infrastructure grants, they’ll bristle and complain that that would be undemocratic.
There’s no policy rhyme or reason to this — no reason why independent experts should run something as economy-dominating as monetary policy (with politicians not even allowed to comment), but should not run carbon policy or infrastructure investment policy, comparatively small fry in terms of economic impact compared to interest rates.
What there is, of course, is self-interest, both on the part of politicians and on behalf of corporations. Capital markets prefer independent central banks because they provide greater certainty — screen jockeys understand the inputs into decision-making and can make their own guesses as to where policy will go, without having to pay extensive bribes to political parties.
On the other hand, traditionally, fossil fuel and energy corporations have preferred politicians running carbon policy, because — as with the Morrison government — they can be bribed with donations and controlled by industry executives inserted into decision-making processes.
Increasingly, however, the same logic of capital markets and monetary policy is starting to extend to carbon policy. Energy companies — beyond a couple of blatant rorters and Coalition supporters — want greater certainty, and can make a good guess as to where carbon policy is going. The establishment of an independent carbon policy institution would now be welcomed by many major corporations. In fact, it has been — Innes Willox of Ai Group, the business sector’s most realistic and committed supporter of climate action, has criticised the government’s refusal to back independent MP Zali Steggall’s bill to establish an independent (though, I’d argue, not independent enough) carbon policy mechanism.
The Business Council has also backed Steggall’s bill, though that body has a long history of pretending to support climate action but then working to sabotage it on behalf of members like mining and energy companies and News Corp.
The COVID virus, alas, doesn’t have an industry group or deep-pocketed donors to lobby for it, otherwise there’d be no lockdowns and tens of thousands of deaths in Australia as governments resisted health advice. If that sounds over the top, smoking still kills over 20,000 people a year. Coal-fired power stations cause massive numbers of deaths due to cardiovascular and respiratory illness. Climate action is already responsible for thousands of death a year from heat stress alone around the world.
Then again, the virus doesn’t need its own lobbyists — those for sectors affected by lockdowns have been pushing heavily right from the start of the pandemic to open borders, remove restrictions and let the virus rip.
If nothing else, maybe the pandemic is an opportunity to re-evaluate the relationship between politicians and independent experts, and begin to sort out the inconsistent and biased allocation of power between them. As it stands, it’s utterly incoherent and self-defeating.
“… sabotage [climate action] on behalf of members like mining…” This tone is just squealing excuses for our future failure to decarbonise. Lumping all mining in the enemy camp of coal miners turns potential big allies into certain enemies. Yet we – decarbonisers – must work hard to get all parts of the community and industry on the same side. And yes, compromises must be made, but there is a war to be won.
If I could work my will, then most ministries would only be able to be occupied by someone from the field that ministry covers-Health being restricted to Doctors or Nurses-for example. Maybe we’d have far fewer screw ups by our governments, then.
The NSW Public Accountability Committee has reconvened its inquiry into the Berejiklian’s government’s handling of the COVID-19 pandemic response.
And it should be noted that this committee has teeth, as it’s the same body that recently blew the lid on multiple pork barrelling scandals involving the NSW Liberal Nationals government.
Committee chair NSW Greens MLC David Shoebridge has outlined the inquiry will be probing into the chauffeur arrangements for international pilots that led to the outbreak, quarantine management, hesitation to lockdown and disparities in approaches between east and west Sydney.
Committee chair NSW Greens MLC David Shoebridge said:
”This inquiry is necessary to have accountability of government during a crisis. We still don’t know the various factors the government took into account, when Greater Sydney moved very slowly into a lockdown in mid-June.
By the time the citywide lockdown was announced, there were already COVID fragments being discovered in some dozen sewage treatment plants right across the Greater Sydney region.
It’s essential that we understand what factors other than public health advice were relied upon to decide when and how hard to go with the lockdown.
In that context, it’s important to remember the state budget was in the middle of that first seven day period.
It seems incredible that one of the most critical risks in a pandemic – in this case, the transportation of international flight crew – was handed out to a privatised firm with literally no public health oversight.
We need to understand how that happened and ensure that measures are being put in place so that kind of mistake is not repeated.
When you privatise and contract out critical public health functions in a pandemic, of course, that’s going to invite scrutiny and that’s what we are going to give it.
You can’t look at the public health response without understanding how unevenly and how unfairly pandemic and lockdown measures impact the community.
We have already seen how the same circumstances can cause significantly more disruption in southwest Sydney than they do in more affluent parts of the city, such as the east and the Northern Suburbs.
We all want people to comply with public health orders – to stay home and to stay safe – but, for that to happen, people need to have the economic security and the supports in place for them to safely do that.
At the moment, those arrangements are so patchy that they push against the public health messaging.
There are clearly competing lines of thought within the Berejiklian cabinet about how to respond to the lockdown.
There are voices in her team who are calling for the near complete removal of the lockdown and to let the pandemic explode.
There are other influencing voices who are clearly representing specific industries that have traditionally been very powerful, such as the construction sector.
We need to ensure that the decision-making is primarily guided by public health advice and public health measures that keep all of us safe.
We don’t want to just respond to one or two well-funded or well-connected industries or, worse still, to some of the anti-science conspirators who are within the Coalition government ranks.”
On climate change the main bleeding sore of the coalition is the National Party, along with some extremely conservative members of the Liberal Party. While there are few good sources of information about climate change in Australia; if it was not so serious, the Murdoch press would provide Australia’s funniest comedy show. Overseas it appears different where even Sky News in the UK provides sensible contributions it would appear.
What should have been done years ago to adapt and mitigate for climate change is now hitting us; in the same way what we don’t do now, will have a huge impact on our children and young people generally in the future.
Thanks Crikey for raising climate change as an issue periodically.
Shameful, we are even further down the international list for corruption since Abbott 2013