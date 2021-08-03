Dear Year 12,
Please ignore the wallpaper of debate surrounding you -- aimed at getting you back into the classroom and the exam room. It’s policy window-dressing at best, and a political ruse at worst. Your final academic score delivered to you before Christmas will mean nothing to your future.
But how you navigate this brutal pandemic will mean everything to the person you become, and the influence you will hold.
Join the conversation
The Crikey comment section is members-only content. Please login or sign up for a FREE trial to engage in the commentary.