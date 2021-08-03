The simplest proposition one could put about the last few months of the COVID crisis would be this:
One, the federal government failed to create a rapid and comprehensive vaccination plan when it was clear that this was the only thing that would get us clear of this thing.
Two, we remain thus, perpetually on the edge of lockdown, and will be for some time.
Join the conversation
The Crikey comment section is members-only content. Please login or sign up for a FREE trial to engage in the commentary.