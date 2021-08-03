More Olympics, another win for Seven, heartbreak for the women’s soccer and the women’s hockey teams, a good result for the horsey set and a great result for the women’s basketball side.

Seven’s Bruce McAvaney again proved to be the modern day Norman May with his calling of the athletics. Dennis Cometti would have been an ideal foil as well, but Tamsyn Manou is doing a great job with her technical stuff, as she has done before. Dennis knows his hockey. Bruce and Tamsyn got the importance of the joint gold medal decision by the two top finishers in the men’s high jump.

I watched the first of two parts of Australian Story's look at Australian basketball star Luke Longley. Top stuff, and shows us what all the previous stories on him missed. Michael Jordan appeared (Longley’s Chicago Bulls team mate) and was a diminished person because of the way Longley was omitted from the hit Netflix documentary on the Bulls The Last Dance. Scottie Pippen, another Bulls super star, was far more generous. Australian Story averaged 761,000 and deserved many more.