At a late night press conference over a month ago, Scott Morrison made a big announcement he hoped would get the vaccine rollout back on track. An indemnity scheme for general practitioners giving out the AstraZeneca vaccine -- it was meant to cut through a lot of the hesitancy, and make it easier for younger people to get jabbed.

But while there’s been an increase in interest from under 40s, and a push to widen uptake of the vaccine, the scheme still hasn’t been developed. Beyond a press release, and a promise it’ll be back-dated to the start of the vaccine rollout, GPs have no details about how it’ll actually work. Nobody does.

The scheme

Morrison’s announcement was meant to mollify concerns about AstraZeneca. Australia currently has 3 million doses of the reputationally challenged vaccine sitting on shelves. At the time, Sydney was days into a lockdown that will now last at least two months. Boosting vaccination rates could be the only way out.