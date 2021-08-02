For some time, national cabinet has been a forum for Scott Morrison to be dictated to by state leaders with more competence, more leadership capacity, and more at stake than a prime minister who's not up to the job. Last Friday's meeting was no exception.

The "National Plan to transition Australia's National COVID-19 Response" makes "early, stringent and short lockdowns" the centre of the current phase ("vaccinate, prepare and pilot", whatever that means). Gone are the days of Morrison hectoring Daniel Andrews for locking down Melbourne and praising the Berejiklian government's steely determination not to go into lockdown. Indeed, gone are the days when Berejiklian was disinclined to lockdown early. You can bet a substantial proportion of the NSW state domestic product that she now wishes she'd gone a whole lot earlier.

According to the plan, even once 70% of the >16 population has been vaccinated, lockdowns are "less likely but possible". Even once 80% of the target population is vaccinated, "highly targeted lockdowns" remain on the menu.