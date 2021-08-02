If the federal government discovers that someone is interfering in our federal election -- like Russia did during the 2016 US election -- whose job is it to tell the public?
It’s not clear, according to answers given by government officials given during a Senate committee hearing on Friday.
The Senate Select Committee on Foreign Interference through Social Media heard from representatives from tech companies Facebook, Google and Twitter about how their platforms deal with overseas threats to Australia.
