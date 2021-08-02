They’re swimming in it. Our Olympic champions -- and they are clearly champions in the pool -- are also wading through some murky alternative therapy waters.

Keen-eyed viewers will have seen the circular hickeys spotted on the chests and backs of swimmers, including Kyle Chalmers (who apparently also likes a quick nip from his pet croc to get the blood flowing). Swimmer Michael Phelps was big on it last Olympics.

It’s from cupping, a weird technique often celebrated for being “ancient” -- or merely for being spotted on celebrities such as Justin Bieber, Victoria Beckham and (no surprise) Gwyneth Paltrow.