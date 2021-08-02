Vaccination goals behind the government’s four-phase plan for a vaccinated Australia have been released by the national cabinet. Phase B of the plan, which will ease restrictions on vaccinated Australians, allow student and economic visa holders entry along with increased caps for returning Australians, and reduce the likelihood of lockdown will occur when around 70% of Australian adults have received two doses of the vaccine.

Phase C will start when more than 80% of the population is vaccinated and will abolish caps on returning vaccinated Australians, extend a travel bubble between countries, and result in highly targeted lockdowns only.

These targets are set on having those aged 16 and above inoculated, with booster shots planned, focusing on reducing hospitalisation and serious illness over case numbers.