The National Party in NSW has suffered a steep decline in its membership and now has fewer members than the Greens Party.

Figures on political party membership supplied by the Grattan Institute show that in 2015 the NSW arm of the Nationals had 4466 members. By 2020 the number was 3036 -- a fall of over one third.

At the same time, membership of the NSW ALP fell from 18,321 to 15,427, while NSW Liberal Party membership increased from 10,380 to 11,906.