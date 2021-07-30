Macquarie Group held its second straight virtual AGM yesterday and it turned into a three hour marathon -- with the board peppered by more than 50 shareholder and proxy questions.

While GetUp activists dominated the live questions, asked via teleconference and focusing on climate, fracking and Indigenous issues, I lobbed 19 written questions during the meeting, all of which were read out in full by Macquarie personnel hand-picked for their strong voices.

Based on the following exchange, we now know that federal taxpayers have lent the "millionaire factory" $11.3 billion in cheap loans to help get it through the COVID pandemic? After further inquiries, we also know the interest rate: $9.5 billion loan for 3 years at 0.1%; the rest at 0.25%.