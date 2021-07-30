Nine years ago a group of Australian soldiers and their local allies descended on a village in Afghanistan's Uruzgan Province. It was September 11, 2012, and the soldiers, including Ben Roberts-Smith, had come to the village of Darwan to look for Australia's number-one target in the war-torn country: a rogue Afghan soldier called Hekmatullah.

Two weeks beforehand, in a “green on blue” incident, the man had murdered three Australian soldiers at a patrol base and then fled.

By the time the soldiers left Darwan, Hekmatullah was still on the run and three local villagers were dead. The events of that day have cast a very long shadow. Almost a decade later, the villagers of Darwan are traumatised and angry, the Australian Defence Force is still trying to find out what happened, and the reputation of Roberts-Smith, Australia’s most decorated soldier, is under a cloud.