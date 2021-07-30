The recent four-phase national cabinet plan to get a vaccinated Australia back to normal is just a skeleton. We all want the details -- flesh on the bones. How might the plan be more useful? Will a particular uptake figure for vaccination really be the ticket to freedom from lockdowns, to attend work and schools, the liberty to travel?

Today, national cabinet will for the first time look at the Doherty Institute’s modelling on the vaccination rates required to move the country out of lockdowns and tough restrictions. But are four phases enough?

Getting to herd immunity

We need a range of targets starting at about 60% to minimise lockdowns. But much more is needed to get herd immunity and the freedom we ache for -- at least 80% of the adult population vaccinated. Intensive mathematical modelling is anxiously awaited.