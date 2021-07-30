God bless the Germans. They’ve given the world the so much: the printing press, computers, elevators, SIM cards, sex shops, hole punches, MDMA and, sadly, the accordion.
But, Crikey satirist Tom Red argues, Germany’s greatest contribution to civilisation is its priceless compendium of ingenious insults. Here he unpacks a few choice examples -- places them in a local context. As he's sure you'll agree, Wir leben in den besten Zeiten, in den schlimmsten Zeiten -- we live in the best of times and the worst of times.
Dünnbrettbohrer
Literal translation: Driller of thin planks.
Join the conversation
The Crikey comment section is members-only content. Please login or sign up for a FREE trial to engage in the commentary.