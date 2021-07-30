In Both Sides Now, author and ethicist Leslie Cannold presents two sides of an argument and then it’s over to you: what do you think is true, and what do you think Cannold really believes?

Today: the new, fast moving and ever-changing nature of COVID-19 makes the public more reliant than ever on the media’s provision of timely information. But what do journalists owe the public? To be helpful, or to tell it like it is?

Yes: If reporting doesn't support medical policy laid out by the government, it's better to mute any criticism (unless that policy is culpably wrong). No: It's vital that reporters and commentators provide informed commentary, critical or not, on pandemic policy -- the audience deserves nothing less.