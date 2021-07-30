Perhaps they should just rename the New South Wales Premier’s morning COVID press conference the 11 O’Clock Follies.

It would be an historic nod to the daily US military war briefings in Saigon during the Vietnam War, which so frustrated the assembled media they dubbed them the Five O’Clock Follies. They were even rekindled during the Iraq War as the Four O’Clock Follies.

The term is now synonymous with discredited government officials trying to control the narrative or spin a more favourable story with half-truths and carefully selected facts.

Now, no one is suggesting that Premier Gladys Berejiklian or her ministers or the poor government officials are deliberately misleading the media — not when they are working so hard to deal with a major health crisis causing unprecedented challenges.

But the embattled Berejiklian is certainly beginning to strain credibility after five weeks of warnings, pleas, statistics, spin and political rhetoric which have failed to have much impact on the growing crisis.

Remember it was only this time last week the desperate Premier opened the Friday press conference by declaring we were facing a “national emergency” — whatever that might mean.

Unlike her Victorian counterpart, the decisive, divisive Dan Andrews, beleaguered Berejiklian just lacks cut-through. Until yesterday, that is, when, finally, some of her words sparked a strong reaction around the country.

“We have harsher restrictions in place than any other state has ever had,” said Berejiklian, once again defending her painful progress in slowly tightening lockdown restrictions.

For the thousands of gobsmacked listeners who thought she mis-spoke or they misheard, she repeated it a couple more times for effect.

It did have an immediate effect. Widespread outrage as social media went into meltdown, with many calling her an outright liar. The chorus could be heard from states that had endured lockdowns, South Australia and Victoria among them.

Melbourne writer Jill Stark tweeted: “Gladys: ‘We have harsher restrictions than any other state has ever had.’ Far out, this is delusional. You can still go to Bunnings, play golf, pop into a garden centre, have multiple strangers traipse through your house at an open for inspection. Stop trying to rewrite history.”

Incredulous Victorians, who still remember their four month Stage Four lockdown as one of the toughest in the world, point out Sydney didn’t even impose a curfew. Nor are there any restrictions on how long they can exercise (and they don’t have to wear a mask while doing it).

And as Berejiklian finally agrees to bring in the troops, a week after she said she didn’t need them, we should recall that Victoria has been there, done that as well.

Sure, there are some rules on movement that are slightly stricter but they only apply in the eight Local Government Areas in western Sydney and not the entire city — much less the whole state, which was the case in Victoria.

The main argument is that the NSW decision to complete shutter the construction industry for two weeks went further than the scaling-back Victoria enacted.

The only problem is that only the day before Berejiklian lifted that ban and construction sites outside the affected areas are re-opening in some form from tomorrow.

It seems churlish to criticise Berejiklian’s performance as she is obviously doing her best during an intense crisis worsened by, as she constantly reminds us, the new virulent Delta strain.

It’s also not helped by the virulent strain of political undermining she must endure.

There is her dreadful deputy John Barilaro, who gets a gig most days at the Follies, but the prize this week goes to the Treasurer — and man who would be premier — Dominic Perrottet.

He made a rare cameo at the Follies in a blatant attempt to claim credit for his role in the increased JobSeeker payments for NSW.

And this from the man who only weeks before had been arguing “forcibly” against even extending the lockdown, sources leaked to The Australian.

(Probably the same sources close to the Treasurer who, in an obvious dig at the childless Berejiklian, said he had a better understanding of the impact of lockdown because he had six children.)

Perrottet’s self-promotion on Tuesday was all the more transparent given that he appeared before the PM had even made the formal announcement.

When asked during his presser whether Perrottet was “right to claim responsibility for the announcements today”, the PM replied: “Who cares who takes responsibility for the credit for this? Whoever wants to take the credit for this payment, knock yourself out, OK. I’m just happy we’re getting payments to people. That’s what I’m focused on. Who cares who gets the credit. I don’t, I really don’t.”

But the Berejiklian Follies have managed one amazing feat — she has remade Dan Andrews’ image among conservatives in New South Wales.

This is the new refrain: I know I criticised that damn Dan Andrews last year during lockdown and I don’t really like his politics but watching his press conferences compared with Gladys’, I’ve completely changed my mind. We could do with a bit of Dictator Dan.

This show will not be closing anytime soon.