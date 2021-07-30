If the Turnbull era is now mostly forgotten in Canberra -- as if a government could ever actually attempt to do serious policy! -- there are some lessons on offer from Turnbull's prime ministership of relevance to the shoddy, corrupt outfit that succeeded him.

One is that Barnaby Joyce is a drag on the Coalition's vote. A noticeable one.

The Turnbull government had a rough time from the 2016 election onward -- having just fallen over the line with a tiny majority, it limped into 2017 and then, from mid-year, faced the rolling instability of the parliamentary eligibility crisis. The highest profile victim was Joyce, who -- in a characteristic display of poor judgment -- had mocked members of other parties ousted for being foreign citizens before being found to be one himself.