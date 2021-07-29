There’s an increasingly large divide around the world between the vaccinated and the not. In countries with high levels of vaccination, it’s those who still refuse to get the vaccine who are over-represented in ICUs and morgues. And in an attempt to open up countries with high rates of COVID-19, governments are creating a two-tier world -- where those who are vaccinated are afforded far more freedoms than those who are not. Here’s what that looks like around the world.

United States

The Biden Administration is set to announce that all federal employees must be vaccinated or get regular coronavirus tests. Like everything in the United States, vaccination is falling on partisan lines, with red states unsurprisingly having the lowest rates. Four states have introduced some form of vaccine-pass app, but a further 19 have passed laws banning them.

Private employers are also placing restrictions on people who aren’t vaccinated. Tech companies like Google and Facebook have made them mandatory for their employees. The National Football League is introducing a rule where a team will forfeit a game where an outbreak is linked to an unvaccinated player.