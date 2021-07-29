You’re “killing people”, says the US President. You’re sneaky with data, implies Apple. You’re “ugly”, assert reporters from The New York Times.

So, just how stuffed is Facebook? This morning’s release of their latest quarterly figures gives a clue.

Feels like we’ve passed peak Facebook. It’s losing its social licence, putting us at the beginning of the slide that threatens to send the emblematic News Feed tumbling head-over-heels down into the slough where now lurk once-were tech giants like Yahoo or MySpace.