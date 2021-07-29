Once again Seven's night thanks to the games. It brought in the biggest share so far with 52.3%. The average of the evening and night viewer figures for day five were 1.89 million, the second highest so far of the games after Sunday's 2.128 million. Non-Games programs saw The Bachelor on 437,000, Shaun Micallef’s Mad As Hell on 664,000, and Nine's repeated Travel Guides on 640,000 -- all travel-deprived desperates.

Breakfast had Sunrise, 559,000 national and 343,000 metro, Today 3541,000 and 235,000, News Breakfast, 347,000 and 221,000.

Regional top five: Seven News 6.30, 662,000; Seven News, 619,000; Tokyo Games Day 5 - Night, 555,000; Tokyo Games Day 5 - Evening, 551,000; Tokyo Games Day 5 - Afternoon, 389,000.