It was only 18 months ago that the sports rorts scandal, starring then-sports minister Senator Bridget McKenzie, became the symbol of all that was wrong with the Morrison government -- and in particular the National Party.

McKenzie's return to the cabinet -- thanks to Barnaby Joyce -- is a sign that, in the universe of the Nationals, questions of public trust matter little.

The sports rorts scandal was a textbook example of a government using public money for party gain. For McKenzie the issue was how she handled her conflicts of interest as a minister dispensing grants to organisations of which she was a member.