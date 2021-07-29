New South Wales will receive an extra 50,000 Pfizer vaccine doses to help it cope with its COVID-19 crisis. State and territory leaders were surprised to learn such a surplus existed, and Western Australian's Premier Mark McGowan demanded the doses be allocated.

The federal government has denied an emergency stockpile exists, arguing the doses are part of NSW’s future allocations brought forward due to more doses than expected being delivered by Pfizer.

Data provided to Crikey from the Health Department has shown a total of 19.2 million doses -- 6.9 million doses of Pfizer and 12.3 million doses of AstraZeneca -- have arrived onshore.