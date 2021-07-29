Mandates exist everywhere in our lives. You wake up in your house built in line with a mandated code, perhaps paid for with rent and a mandated bond submitted to an independent authority.

You might drive a car with your mandated insurance, using your mandated driver’s license, and drop your kid off at public day care, where it’s mandated they're vaccinated under a "no jab, no play" policy, or at school, which follows a mandated curriculum.

You go to work in your mandated dress code, eat food from a store that adheres to mandated health codes and cross the road at the mandated pedestrian crossing.