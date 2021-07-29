Back in May, Prime Minister Scott Morrison started talking about a vaccine passport, of sorts. In a future Australia, the vaccinated could have more rights than those who refused, including exemption from interstate border restrictions, meaning greater freedom to travel even when outbreaks have flared up.

Two months later, with Sydney stuck in indefinite lockdown and Melbourne still not returned to normal, sporting bodies, arts and events organisations are increasingly talking about proof of vaccination as a ticket to normal; a carrot that could draw people away from hesitancy. It comes as countries like the US and France continue to require vaccination in certain settings, and grant greater freedoms to people who have received the jab.

But on a political level, support for a vaccine passport is tepid. State premiers were cool on Morrison's proposal. And he faces stiff opposition from conservatives within the Coalition.