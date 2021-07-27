The Coalition government’s assault on citizenship has been one of the more ironic badges of honour worn by this ostensibly conservative and patriotic collective. You’d think that if anything was to be held sacred, then the indissoluble tie between sovereign and citizen would be it.

However, that bond of nationality has proved as pliable as any of the other fundaments of society in this government’s hands, honoured for nothing more than its usefulness as a weapon in the wars of ideology.

So, the great citizenship clearance sale, the only thing Peter Dutton really, actually achieved in his long reign as minister of Home Affairs. Stripping people of their citizenship and deporting them is electorally popular, the type of vindictive authoritarianism that people always love until it’s being used against them.