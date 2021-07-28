While far from universal, the left-right divide in dealing with the pandemic has remained stark.

The Murdoch-Trumpian right -- and, surprisingly, social-democratic Sweden -- took a libertarian approach. The left, as Guy Rundle observed last week, swung behind the state and ended up adopting authoritarian methods of dealing with the virus, as pioneered by China at the start of the lockdown.

Both sides continue to claim a moral victory, but this article isn’t discussing which approach was correct. Rather, it's to explore the readiness of many to so quickly dispense with long-held beliefs in the pursuit of a lower virus toll.