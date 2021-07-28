Look up in the Sky News Corp has a new look website. The header proudly lists a series of publications, companies (such as Harper Collins or REA Group) and, below them, three bold words: Passionate. Principled. Purposeful.
News Corp Australia is there (natch), as is Foxtel which is 65% owned by News. But you may have noticed that nowhere do we see the 100% News Corp-owned Sky News. If Foxtel gets a mention, why not Sky News?
Perhaps it's a touch of shame about the Sky after dark, which has been hacking away at the bottom of the barrel for some time now. A week ago on Monday Media Watch pinged Alan Jones and Sky News for the retailing of lies about COVID and the Delta variant.
