Seven and a half weeks into the Ben Roberts-Smith defamation hearing and tempers are flaring. The continual delays in the trial caused by the Sydney lockdown are starting to wear down all participants.

No one has yet uttered the legal maxim “justice delayed is justice denied”, but they will -- this case could drag out for months.

Former SAS soldier Ben Roberts-Smith is suing The Sydney Morning Herald, The Age and The Canberra Times over a series of reports which he says depicted him as a war criminal and a murderer. He denies all allegations, and the newspapers are relying on the defence of truth.