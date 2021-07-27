Labor is ramping up its attack on the government’s history of blatant and systemic misuse of taxpayer funds, pushing again for a federal anti-corruption commission and proposing an "anti-rorting" bill in the Senate.

It’s a sign that the opposition sees growing political capital in calling out the Coalition’s “industrial-scale” rorting, particularly in the wake of the $660 million commuter car park scheme that funnelled millions of dollars to Coalition-held seats ahead of the last federal election.

It’s a noble strategy: any improvements to government transparency and accountability benefit all Australians. But in the midst of the vaccine rollout bungle does the public actually care about rorting? And could this strategy win votes?