Political leaders just love to go on FM breakfast radio. It doesn’t matter if it’s during an election campaign, footy finals week or a health crisis. They love it.

After all the serious business of leadership, it cheers them up like a warm dessert after a plate of dull veggies. The reason they do it is obvious: they want to look less like stiff politicians who knifed and sucked their way to the top, more like hip and cool types who can laugh at themselves.

And while they’re on these shows, they’ll do anything that’s asked. They’ll answer embarrassing questions about their personal lives or perform the latest dance moves. Anything to look like a real person.