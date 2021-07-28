Seven’s night again thanks to the Games. The average of the evening and night viewing figures from Tuesday were higher than Monday at 1.73 million. That was after Saturday's figures of 1.78 million, Sunday's 2.12 million and Monday's 1.66 million.

Ten’s Australian Survivor survived another night with 766,000, Beauty and The Geek did likewise with 701,000 for Nine. Ms Represented on the ABC was another strong episode with 694,000. ABC News Breakfast’s audience picked up with viewers tuning in for games updates, though a bigger boost has happened for Seven’s Sunrise which, which is up around 100,000 viewers a morning so far this week.

Breakfast: Sunrise, 574,000 national 348,00 metro; News Breakfast, 360,000 and 235,000; Today 335,000 and 227,000.