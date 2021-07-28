There is something grimly hilarious about the communiques from Sydney these days. As Melbourne soldiers through its fifth lockdown with a grim determination, and the case numbers reliably fall day by day in the exact proportion expected, Sydney seems to be debating how many people can go to a real estate showing or how long the queue is in something called a Bing Lee.

Gladys, the leader of the "best government in Australia" looks hapless, panicked, and entirely out of her depth. The entire government is leaderless and directionless. A severe lockdown of four weeks would have knocked this on the head (Victorians are expert epidemiologists by now). Instead, it will drag on and on in a half-arsed fashion, the state never getting on top of it.

The question is, does this mark a particular failure by the Berejiklian government? Or is it a more general divide in Australian culture, particularly between Melbourne and Sydney? And what does this mean for the actual federation?