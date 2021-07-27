Games, games, games -- with apologies to the late Norman May (what would that sports-calling icon and swimming nut done with Ariarne Titmus’ epic win in the women’s 400 metre freestyle classic?).

Almost 1.3 million people tuned in across the five metro markets for the swim (the period from 12.15pm to 12.45pm -- the race started around 12.20pm and ended around 12.29pm or thereabouts). If Seven had broken out the race for a separate rating, it would have been the eighth most-watched broadcast on all of Monday just on its metro figures.

Seven won easily, as we would have expected it to do. But the size of the games audience, while big, is falling. Monday night was the lowest of the three days so far. The average of the evening and night figures are: