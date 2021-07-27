Attack messages focusing on the federal government’s most controversial figures -- Barnaby Joyce, Peter Dutton and Bridget McKenzie -- changes to Medicare and the lagging vaccine rollout are being targeted at key seats in a new digital advertising blitz launched by Labor earlier this month.

Crikey analysis of the Australian Labor Party’s Facebook and Google digital advertising spend reveals that it has significantly ramped up the amount of money and number of campaigns against the government for the second half of this year.

On Facebook, it has spent more than $70,000 in the past 28 days to July 28, far more than any other political party or candidate. It had only spent a total of $27,000 since Facebook began reporting expenditure in the 10 months before that.