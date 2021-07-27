It’s often said that qualified privilege never works for the media as a defence against defamation claims (well, I say it all the time). With the shiny new public interest defence now in town, qualified privilege is expected to fade into the wallpaper. However, as a recent case shows, there’s a little life in the obscure old defence yet.

The case was pretty awful: in 2016, there was a car accident in the Sydney suburb of Punchbowl. A passenger in one of the vehicles, Gina Abdallah, was badly injured and died later that day in hospital. The driver of that car fled, leaving Abdallah behind.

The driver, it later turned out, was Hassan Wraydeh. NSW Police put out three media releases that day and the next, seeking the public’s help with identifying Abdallah. In the third, they included an appeal "for a man to get in touch with investigators … Police believe 39-year-old Hussain Wraydeh may have information vital to clarify the circumstances leading up to the crash."