On a day when Australia was preoccupied with COVID-19 outbreaks in its two largest cities, Labor leader Anthony Albanese was in Queensland quietly announcing two major policy reversals: the ALP would support the Coalition's stage three tax cuts for high-income earners and would abandon plans to clamp down on negative gearing and capital gains tax.

The decisions were unanimous in shadow cabinet and were endorsed by caucus on Monday, and are part of Labor's strategy to avoid a repeat of its shock 2019 election loss: give the Coalition fewer lines of attack on economic issues while homing in on its messaging on Prime Minister Scott Morrison's quarantine and vaccine rollout failures.

The decision

Once upon a time, opposition Treasury spokesman Jim Chalmers called the government's stage three tax cuts -- everyone earning between $45,000 and $200,000 pays a flat rate of 30% from 2024 -- unfair and ineffective. Once upon a time, former leader Bill Shorten fought two elections, promising to crack down on capital gains tax deductions and restrict negative gearing on the basis that the policies disproportionately favoured wealthy property investors and exacerbated housing inequality.