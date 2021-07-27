A lot of experts were ferocious in their criticism of UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s decision to declare "Freedom Day" in England on July 19.

Take Gabriel Scally, who holds the esteemed position of president of the epidemiology and public health section of the Royal Society of Medicine. He claimed: “There is no possibility that this will be anything other than yet another failure that will cost lives and livelihoods.”

Then there’s the high-profile Neil Ferguson from the Imperial College of London who ominously warned last week that it was “almost inevitable that Monday’s final phase of unlocking would bring on 100,000 daily cases, with about 1,000 hospitalisations … We could get to 2,000 hospitalisations a day, 200,000 cases a day -- but it’s much less certain.”