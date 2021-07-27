The line was long for a COVD-19 test yesterday. In one Brisbane suburb, cars snaked for a kilometre along a main road before being coaxed through a roundabout, an industrial area, a car park used as a waiting zone, and finally into the makeshift testing station.

Testers -- mainly young women -- stood shivering, their facemasks protecting them from the virus but doing nothing to keep the winds at bay.

In the car in front, a middle-aged woman was singing her heart out, patiently waiting her turn. In another, a few further up the line, a younger woman was trying to placate two toddlers who had sat in their child restraints, patiently, for 75 minutes.