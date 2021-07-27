As the Taliban steadily advance on the Afghan capital Kabul, many residents are attempting to flee. But one group of men are remaining because they are assisting three Australian media outlets with a multimillion-dollar court case.

Four Afghan villagers have travelled from the southern province of Uruzgan to Kabul to meet with their lawyers and give evidence via video-link in the Ben Roberts-Smith defamation hearing.

It is a logistical nightmare -- telecommunications and even electricity are problematic -- and the only available court-approved Pashto interpreter is in Ontario, Canada. When court starts in Sydney, it’s 4.45am in Kabul and 8.15pm for the interpreter; cross-examination is proving to be very challenging.