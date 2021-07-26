Games, games, games, games, and more games. The AFL and NRL buried. Seven won and the other networks ran dead. Insiders popped to 747,000 nationally, bolstered at the start by viewers seeking overnight news from the Olympics and local sport.

There have been numerous complaints about Seven’s ham-fisted switching of coverage of the men’s basketball final between Seven’s main digital channels and its streaming services on 7Plus. Viewers complained of the sudden move to a streaming channel, which saw the commentary lost.

The same happened with the women’s road race late Sunday afternoon when the broadcast suddenly switched to the Australian men’s water polo game, and the road race coverage ended up on a streaming channel with an NZ commentary team. It was another example of how Seven’s live sport coverage has frayed in the past couple of years.