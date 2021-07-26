Hocking your talents It’s the type of deal Joe Hockey could have only dreamed of when he set up his lobbying shop Bondi Partners last year. The former treasurer and ex-ambassador to Washington is said to be advising troubled mobile phone juggernaut Digicel Pacific on a potential sale to Telstra -- in partnership with the Australian government -- worth $2 billion. The story goes that the US and Australia are keen to stop the company, currently controlled by Irish billionaire Denis O’Brien, from being sold to China.

Enter Hockey, who is back in Sydney and apparently working behind the scenes with Digicel to stop China buying the assets. Working behind the scenes sounds incredibly like lobbying to us, so we asked Bondi Partners if it, or Hockey, should be listed on the Australian government’s lobbyist register. It told us: "Bondi Partners is fully aware of the regulations governing lobbying services and registration in Australia and confirms that in its capacity as an adviser to Digicel it has not initiated or conducted any such lobbying activity."

Winter of this content You’d be forgiven for looking at last weekend’s protests and not knowing what they were about. Protesters were brought together with a potpourri of gripes -- no mandatory vaccines (who’s calling for that? No one, as far as we can tell), ban QR codes, stop lockdowns -- under the banner of freedom. These physical protests serve another purpose as well: creating content. The demands of social media necessitates that protesters post photos of themselves, record monologues, even live-stream themselves breaking the law.