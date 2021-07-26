Over the weekend, as thousands broke onto the streets of Australia’s locked-down cities to protest public health safety, it appeared that maybe we’ve been getting this pandemic wrong: it looks like the real danger is the pandemic of misinformation, and the Delta variant of COVID is just a symptom.

The main vectors of the misinformation spread? Same as it ever was: Facebook and News Corp. But are they creating demand? Or simply serving the comorbidities of conspiracy theorising, self-entitlement and social resentment they’ve long cultured?

This coming Sunday, the misinformation pandemic threatens to spread, with the dangerous Sky after dark variant arriving mainly on the Southern Cross Network in 17 regional markets across Victoria, southern NSW and Queensland.