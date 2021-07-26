“It ain’t what you don’t know that gets you into trouble. It’s what you know for sure that just ain’t so.” Attributed to various

What screwed us up, you know, was jumping the gun. Back in May, everyone was so sure Melbourne was the outbreak capital of Australia. And yes, Melbourne was the perennial hotspot, with waves of COVID hitting the city in March 2020, June 2020, February 2021 and May 2021.