The pandemic has a habit of making Scott Morrison’s pronouncements age poorly. “It’s not a race” is already turning out to be one of the great political albatrosses of our time.

The prime minister’s repeated praise for how his home state of New South Wales handled the pandemic now looks similarly awkward, with Sydney’s lockdown set to continue possibly well into spring.

But as cases spiked in Sydney over recent days, Morrison’s tone changed. Accused for so long of displaying favouritism for NSW, the prime minister is now increasingly at odds with Gladys Berejiklian, refusing the state government’s requests for more Pfizer vaccine doses and a return of the JobKeeper wage subsidy.